By Wally Sarkeesian

Tatul Hakobyan and Nikol Pashinyan Turkish dream narratives are closing in day by day. Mr. Hakobyan, as journalist and writer, is quietly leaping up on Armenian media, pushing the Pashinyan Turkish dream, justifying an unconditional relationship with Turkey as a good neighbor. It appears that the more Turks massacre Armenian, the sweeter the Turks are becoming to some Armenian in Armenia.

Mr. Tatul Hakobyan, Dear sir, you want to be a friend of Turkey; tell me which Turkey’s neighbor has a good relationship with Turkey? and why would Turkey be so friendly neighbor with Armenia?

And when did Turks ever be friendly to Armenians? as Far as Diaspora, you keep complaining about Diaspora. You people in Armenia never asked Diaspora Armenians to engage in day-to-day running Government.

How many ministers do you have from the Diaspora? Many Armenian from the Diaspora left their luxury life and moved to Armenia like Raffi Hovanesian; where did he end up? You Armenian in Armenia just told the Diaspora to give us the money and build us schools. That’s it. We, the Armenians who live here we know what we are doing.

So you end up putting street activates incompetent men with the Turkish dream in power to rule the Country. That man has successfully divided the entire Armenian Nation into mini tribes with a country surrounded by a vicious enemy. Stop blaming the Diaspora; look at Israel; never ask America to put a military base in Israel. They ask America to give as the weapon will defend our self’s Israel has more enemies than Armenia. You and some Armenians in Armenia are obsessed with having a relationship with Turkey.



Moreover, the 44 days war was designed and planned to fail; Armenian soldiers did not lose the war. Moreover, tell me, please, before you go on Armenian media and write books justifying unconditional relationship with Turkey, how would you smart Armenian compete with cheap Turkish products? Take my words every day you Armenian in Armenia keeping Pashinyan in power Armenia will slowly and surly disintegrate become next Assyrians next Yazidi. You will end up with no country.