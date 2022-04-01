Tatoyan: The government’s proposed ‘mirror withdrawal of troops’ is disastrous for the security of Armenia, Artsakh

Armenia’s former Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan claims the government’s proposal of a “mirror withdrawal of troops” from the Armenian-Azerbaijani border would be disastrous for the security of Armenia and Artsakh.

In a public post on Facebook on Friday, he pointed to the recent Azerbaijani invasion of Artsakh’s settlements, adding it is the result of the government’s idea of the “mirror withdrawal of troops”.

“This idea was reprehensibly moved to the public plane, was pushed forward and became part of an agenda that benefited Azerbaijani interests,” Tatoyan said.

“The possibility of withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces from our villages and intercommunal roads has been consistently nullified, separating security from the individual and his/her rights, reducing everything to the military and political sphere.

“The situation has been and continues to be exacerbated by senior Armenian officials, who have given the Azerbaijani authorities grounds for troop reinforcements with their irresponsible and politically motivated statements. They make official statements in line with their political interests, conceding to Azerbaijan territorial rights, ignoring the rights of the population of Armenia and Artsakh to security, life, and other rights,” he stressed.

At the same time, the ex-ombudsman underscored, the Azerbaijani troops continue their criminal acts, opening fire at Armenian border villages, seizing their lands and houses, thus deliberately making life unbearable for the people.

Tatoyan says the Armenian government avoids providing clarifications to the public over the proposal on the withdrawal of troops.

“Does the proposed “mirror withdrawal of troops” concern only the incursions of Azerbaijani forces in Gegharkunik, Syunik Provinces, or also other settlements? If this refers only to incursions, what solutions are proposed for the safety, property, and other rights of people in other areas? The government’s conduct is simply reprehensible,” he said.

“Moreover, uncertainty prevails not only in Armenia, Artsakh, and the Diaspora but also in the international arena. Therefore, the “mirror withdrawal of troops” is only a political idea devoid of professional grounds, and in the current situation, it poses a serious threat to our homeland, the security, and the vital rights of all of us,” Tatoyan stated.