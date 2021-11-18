Tatoyan details Azerbaijan’s invasion, the latest attack on air with RT

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan has spoken about the aftermath of Azerbaijan’s illegal invasions and terrorist attacks against Armenia in an interview with RT.

In clashes launched by Azerbaijan on November 16, the Armenian side has confirmed the death of 2 servicemen, while 13 others have been captured by Azerbaijan. Two combat positions too have gone under the control of Azeri forces, 24 Armenian troops have gone missing.

When asked about Azerbaijan’s latest attack on Armenia proper on November 16, Tatoyan reminded that the Azerbaijani military’s incursion into Armenian soil began in May. Since than, the Azeris have been spreading violence and grossly violating human rights with their illegal and criminal activities against the civilian population of Armenia.

The Ombudsman also raised the state-sponsored hatred of Armenians and propaganda of hostility in Azerbaijan, which he said has turned into fascism after the 44-day war against Nagorno-Karabakh in fall 2020.

According to Tatoyan, the state policy encouraging the murder of Armenians is a threat to the peaceful life and security of the peoples of the two countries.