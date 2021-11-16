Tatoyan: Azerbaijani army’s removal from Armenia a priority

Armenian ombudsman Arman Tatoyan has weighed in on Azerbaijan’s recent incursion into Armenia, maintaining that the removal of Azerbaijani servicemen from Armenian villages and roads is a priority, while everything else is of secondary importance.

“Deployed near our villages and on our roads are those Azerbaijani services that tortured and killed our servicemen and civilians during the war and remained punished,” Tatoyan said Monday, November 15.

“This threat has not disappeared. The Azerbaijani authorities have deepened their hatred of Armenians and propaganda of hostility.”

Tatoyan said political interests should not undermine the security of the country and its citizens, as the resolution of those crucial issues concerns the people’s most vital rights.

The Human Rights Defender’s message came amid growing tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The Security Council of Armenia confirmed on Monday that the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces with the support of armored vehicles entered the sovereign territory of Armenia and left after negotiations.