Syunik Yerkrapahs have been given No. 1 training ․ Shots are heard in Sisian

“There is no panic in Syunik, the situation is calm. We have given Yerkrapah volunteers No. 1 training. We are ready to wait, “said Syunik Governor Melikset Poghosyan (in the photo) in a telephone conversation with Aravot.am.

According to the governor, the situation is hot in the 2nd Army Corps. “There is tension in the northern part, but I can not say anything because there is no connection with that part. “It is better to call the competent bodies,” said Poghosyan. The people of Sisian informed us that they heard the sounds of gunfire. “I do not know what equipment they use to shoot, or whether it is our or the Turks’ shots, but it is clear that the rumble is heard,” said Apetnak Poghosyan, a resident of Sisian. The latter also said that there is an activation of volunteers in the city ․ People gathered near the buildings of YVU and the military commissariat. It should be reminded that on the afternoon of November 16, the Azerbaijani side attacked the Armenian positions, invading the sovereign territory of Armenia.