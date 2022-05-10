fbpx

System Of Down members welcome opposition Resistance Movement actions in Armenia

Shavo Odadjian and John Dolmayan, two members of the world-famous American Armenian rock band System Of a Down, have welcomed the actions of protest by the opposition Resistance Movement in Armenia.

They posted information about this movement in the Stories section of their Instagram accounts.

Since May 1, the Resistance Movement has been carrying out various acts of civil disobedience in the capital Yerevan and in the provinces of Armenia, demanding the resignation of PM Nikol Pashinyan.

