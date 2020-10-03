Syrian Ambassador to Russia Turkey is responsible for the movement of terrorists in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

The Turkish regime is fully responsible for the unimpeded movement of terrorists to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. As reported by Armenpress, in an interview with Interfax, Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad referred to Turkey’s policy of transferring terrorists from Syria to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone.

“This information undoubtedly confirms that Syria was right in its many warnings that terrorist groups sent to destabilize the region are a threat to regional ‘international peace’ and security,” Haddad said.

Haddad said that Syria would not be their last stop, that these facts require an international restraint on this approach.

“Syria has stressed the need to fight international terrorism and punish its leaders, who are in charge of the Turkish occupation forces,” he said.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan started active shelling along the line of contact with Artsakh. Peaceful settlements were also shelled, including the capital Stepanakert, as a result of which civilians were killed in different regions of Artsakh. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces also targeted the military and civilian infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia. On the morning of October 3, Shushan Stepanyan, spokeswoman for the RA Ministry of Defense, said that fierce fighting was taking place in the northern and southern directions of the Artsakh border. The enemy, concentrating great forces in these areas, launched an attack. Armenian units stop the enemy’s advance, causing great losses.