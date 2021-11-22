Syria Ambassador to Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker: Turkey’s actions are fully targeted against regional stability

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia, Head of the Armenia-Syria Parliamentary Friendship Group Ishkhan Saghatelyan today met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Syrian Arab Republic to Armenia Mohammad Haj Ibrahim.

As reported the National Assembly of Armenia, Saghatelyan touched upon Turkey’s destabilizing role in the region and the inadmissibility of that country’s encroachments against the territorial integrity of countries in the region. In this context, he attached importance to the cooperation between Armenia and Syria on international parliamentary platforms.

In his turn, the Ambassador expressed the view that Turkey’s actions are fully targeted against stability in the region and considered rejectable the involvement of Turkey’s mercenaries and terrorists in acts of warfare, as was the case during the 44-day war.

The parties attached importance to the deepening and expansion of the friendly and fraternal ties and touched upon the implementation of actions aimed at deepening economic ties, particularly the increase of imports and exports. They also underscored the significant role that Syrian-Armenians play in the public-political life in Syria.