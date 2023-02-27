Syria: 5.2 magnitude earthquake hits Aleppo governorate

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 was registered on Monday in the Aleppo governorate. This was reported by the news agency Sana, citing the seismological center.

According to the agency, the tremors occurred at 12:04 local time about 239 km northeast of the city of Aleppo (the province’s administrative center).

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes occurred nine hours apart on February 6 in Kahramanmaras province in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks were felt in 10 provinces of the republic and neighboring countries, of which Syria was the most affected. According to the Syrian Ministry of Health, 1,414 people became victims of the natural disaster in the Arab Republic and 2,349 were injured. According to the statement of the Center for the reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria, the death toll in the territories under the control of the government was 3,513 and another 7,396 people were injured. There is no confirmed information about the deaths, injuries and destruction in the territory not controlled by Damascus, representatives of the illegal groups operating in the north-west of the country in comments to the Arab media reported more than 2,000 victims.

