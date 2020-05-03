Sweden’s gamble on coronavirus herd immunity couldn’t work in the US — and it may not work in Sweden

Sweden has been both praised and vilified for its more relaxed pandemic public health stance during the coronavirus outbreak.

The country has adopted a strategy that relies on personal responsibility and willful obedience.

Swedes are asked to stay home when they’re sick with COVID-19, keep their distance while out in public, but otherwise carry on with life as usual, as much as possible.

The strategy isn’t perfect, and has exacted a deadly toll, but it’s still worth looking at in its entirety, as others consider when, how, and whether to relax their own stay-at-home orders.

In Sweden, bars and restaurants are open to the public, you can go get a haircut, and primary school is in session.

The coronavirus has arrived, but life goes on.

The country has taken a lighter-than-most approach to social distancing for COVID-19, relying on people to monitor themselves for symptoms, stay home when ill, practice good handwashing, and avoid crowds.

You see very few masks on people’s faces in current photos from Stockholm and other Swedish cities.

It’s a strategy that hasn’t been employed in neighboring Finland or Norway, and it’s one that some Swedish parents (keeping their kids out of school) as well as doctors and scientists (writing open letters of protest to the government) do not agree with at all.

The ruling concept relies on a bedrock of trust between the government and its people, an expectation of willing obedience and a mindset of safety first, coupled with a desire to keep people healthy, both physically, and mentally.

“What every country is trying to do is to keep people apart, using the measures we have and the traditions we have to implement those measures,” the Swedish public health agency’s chief epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, recently told Nature. “The citizen has the responsibility not to spread a disease.”

If anyone can have success with such a low-enforcement disease-fighting strategy, it may be Sweden. A sparsely-populated country of people who generally agree to follow the rules is certainly a better candidate than most others for this public health experiment.

But even in Sweden, the reality is that COVID-19 is a tough disease to corral, and the relaxed disease-fighting plan doesn’t seem to be going as well as some officials there might’ve hoped.

Sweden is home to a culture of willing obedience

Sweden is a country of willfully compliant citizens, home of a so-called “consensus culture.” It’s a place that’s birthed some of the world’s safest cars, and most inoffensive furniture. Nearly everyone pays their taxes without prodding, despite the record high rates.

“People trust the government,” American archaeologist and Scandinavian art history professor Nancy Wicker, who’s traveled frequently back and forth between Sweden and the US for nearly four decades, told Business Insider. “It’s definitely part of the culture to follow the rules, or guidelines, and to not be too pushy about it.”

The Swedish prerogative asks citizens to act like adults, and then trusts that, left to their own devices, people will. The Swedish even have a word for this, folkvett. It translates, roughly, to “good manners,” but really means much more, expecting that Swedish people will act appropriately and do the right thing, without being told, or if not, face severe public shame and moral judgement.

In the US, the land of “liberty or death!” and vociferous coronavirus protests, where individualism and independence are prized above all else, it’s hard to imagine the same we’re-a-collective disease-fighting strategy working as well.