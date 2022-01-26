“Suren Papikyan’s wedding was about how to become a millionaire in three years.” Armen Ashotyan

Azerbaijan stop shooting at Armenian for 5 days for the minister of defense Papikyan’s wedding.

The deputy chairman of the Republican Party Armen Ashotyan, referring to the wedding of the Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan during the press conference today, mentioned that it was a disgrace.

“Suren Papikyan’s wedding was about how to become a millionaire in three years. You saw, dear people, how the government you brought became a millionaire in three years from a history teacher. I do not say personal, I say triple. Do you remember that Nicole went to the European Union and met with Ali, where the direct connection between Armenia and Azerbaijan was restored through the mediation of Charles Michel? Do you remember who was responsible for this direct communication, the Minister of Defense?

Now you are not surprised that Suro is a smart boy and that he risked going on vacation for 5 days in a warring country, who gave him a guarantee that there would be no aggression or war during that time? Do you rule out that he asked the Azeris that I was at a wedding, again, give me a present, do not shoot for 5 days ․ I do not rule it out. “Maybe that direct connection served Suren Papikyan’s wedding to give an Azerbaijani gift,” said Armen Ashotyan.

Details in the video of 168.am.

Հանրապետական կուսակցության փոխնախագահ Արմեն Աշոտյանն այսօր ասուլիսի ժամանակ անդրադառնալով Պաշտպանության նախարար Սուրեն Պապիկյանի հարսանիքին, նշեց՝ խայտառակություն էր։

«Սուրեն Պապիկյանի հարսանիքը հետևյալի մասին էր՝ ինչպես դառնալ միլիոնատեր երեք տարում։ Տեսաք, ժողովուրդ ջան, ձեր բերած իշխանությունը երեք տարում պատմության ուսուցչից ինչպես դարձավ միլիոնատեր։ Անձնական չեմ ասում, երևութական եմ ասում։ Հիշում եք, որ Նիկոլը գնաց Եվրամիություն ու հանդիպեց Ալիևի հետ, այնտեղ Շառլ Միշելի միջնորդությամբ վերականգնվեց ուղիղ կապը Հայաստանի ու Ադրբեջանի միջև։ Հիշում եք, այս ուղիղ կապի պատասխանատուն ո՞վ էր՝ Պաշտպանության նախարարը։

Հիմա չեք զարմանում, որ Սուրոն խելոք տղա է, ու, որ ռիսկ է արել 5 օրով գնալ արձակուրդ՝ պատերազմող երկրում, այդ ո՞վ է իրեն երաշխիք տվել, որ այդ ընթացքում ագրեսիա կամ պատերազմ չի լինելու։ Դուք բացառո՞ւմ եք, որ նա խնդրել է ադրբեջանցիներից, որ հարսանիքի եմ, էլի՝ նվեր արեք ինձ, 5 օր չկրակեք․ ես չեմ բացառում։ Կարող է՝ այդ ուղիղ կապը ծառայել է Սուրեն Պապիկյանի հարսանիքին՝ ադրբեջանական նվեր մատուցելու համար»,- նշեց Արմեն Աշոտյանը։

Մանրամասները՝ 168.am-ի տեսանյութում