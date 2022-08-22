Support for Edgar Ghazaryan’s initiative by removing Nikol Pashinyan universally accepted by almost All Armenian

As you know, a movement was started on the initiative of the former head of the staff of the CC, Edgar Ghazaryan, which will start on August 23 and end on September 21,

with the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan. Ghazaryan decided to convene a symbolic session of the Supreme Council, the Supreme Council that adopted the Declaration of Independence, from the provisions of which Armenia deviated and reaffirmed its position of 1991.

Tomorrow, before the start of the street fight, the deputies of the first convocation of the Central Committee will meet in the hall of the “Double Tree Hilton” hotel and discuss the situation in the country.

Deputy of the first convocation of the Central Committee Azat Arshakyan will also be present at tomorrow’s symbolic meeting, he also participated in the preparations. Azat Arshakyan presented several details in the conversation with us regarding the meeting to be held on the 23rd.

According to Arshakyan, tomorrow the author of this idea, Edgar Ghazaryan, will deliver the opening speech, and the vice-president of the Central Committee, Ara Sahakyan, will lead the meeting-discussion. Azat Arshakyan mentioned that he has prepared a creative text that he wants to perform tomorrow. When asked if you welcome Ghazaryan’s idea, our interlocutor said that yes, this is a very good initiative, we should always fight for independence and sovereignty. We also wondered if there were disagreements between the Supreme Council deputies on some issues, Arshakyan mentioned that the politicians gathered there have absolutely different political views, so there are also disagreements, but all the “charm” and “shine” of the Supreme Council is precisely this. is in, said Azat Arshakyan.

Dear compatriots, dear friends,

These days, many people ask me how I relate to the process initiated by Edgar Ghazaryan.

I have said many times that I will support all the healthy national forces that will start a struggle against the so-called authorities who brought our Motherland to this disastrous state.

Therefore, confirming that idea once again, I should mention that I support Edgar Ghazaryan’s initiative and I call on my party members and supporters to support him and participate in the invited rally tomorrow at 17:00. #Armenia

Arthur Vanetsyan

Arthur Vanetsyan