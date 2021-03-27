Styopa Safaryan, who spread false news about the child killed on March 1, is in a panic. 10 notes on the decision of the Constitutional Court

Today, the Constitutional Court declared Article 300.1 of the RA Criminal Code, which contradicts the Constitution, invalid, according to which the second RA President Robert Kocharyan was charged within the framework of the “March 1” case. Soros’s well-known “human rights” circles have, as expected, raised a new wave, with some even launching new articles to nominate Robert Kocharyan. Styopa Safaryan, chairman of the Public Council and one of the pro-government propagandists, is also in an interesting “scared” joke.

“Rebelling” against the decision of the Constitutional Court, Safaryan strongly accuses Hrayr Tovmasyan of writing the law, of electing the judges of the “My Step” faction of the Constitutional Court, and tries to find culprits in the incident, as he tries to comment on some provisions of the Constitution and “substantiate” The proportionality and certainty of the accusation against Robert Kocharyan.

Styopa Safaryan actually has an objective reason to worry and look for the culprits, as he was one of the spreaders of horrible false news about the events of March 1. In January of last year, many important episodes about the events of March 1 appeared on Wikileaks and were published. In particular, it was mentioned about Styopa Safaryan that on March 1, when “negotiations between the authorities and the representatives of the opposition” were taking place, Stepan Safaryan and Anahit Bakhshyan contacted the representative of the US Embassy, ​​saying that three people had already died, a child. two old men. They mentioned that the policeman had beaten the old man and killed him.

According to these two, that is why the angry crowd gathered near the embassies. In a comment, Pennington said that all this information was not confirmed, but at that time there were already rumors circulating among the protesters that there were 3-6 victims (which was not confirmed later). “They (Styopa Safaryan և Anahit Bakhshyan – ed.) Were busy spreading false news, further inflaming the sensitivity of the situation.” Safaryan seems to forget the past, blaming others, not accepting his own responsibility in the same events. The bunch of notes on Styopa Safaryan’s decision of the Constitutional Court are below.

