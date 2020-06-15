Study says wearing face mask is one of the most effective means to prevent COVID-19 spread – Forbes

A new study out in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of U.S. finds that among all the strategies for reducing the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19, wearing face masks may be the central variable that determines the spread of the virus, Forbes reports.

“Our analysis reveals that the difference with and without mandated face covering represents the determinant in shaping the trends of the pandemic,” the team, from Texas A&M University, the University of Texas at Austin, California Institute of Technology, and the University of California San Diego, write in their new paper.

They analyzed the various mitigation measures put in place in the three major centers of the outbreak—Wuhan, Italy, and New York City—from January 23 to May 9, 2020. The team also looked at the slopes of the curves representing the number of new cases, and how they changed after each measure was mandated. For instance, in NYC, the stay-at-home and social distancing orders didn’t do a lot: the curve really started to change after masks were mandatory. Compare that to the U.S. overall, which never put in place a face-covering policy.

In Wuhan, the response was not only quick, but multiple measures—namely, social distancing, lockdown, and face coverings—were put in place simultaneously. In the U.S., it was slower, and importantly, sequential, making it much less effective.

“Our study establishes very clearly that using a face mask is not only useful to prevent infected coughing droplets from reaching uninfected persons, but is also crucial for these uninfected persons to avoid breathing the minute atmospheric particles (aerosols) that infected people emit when talking and that can remain in the atmosphere tens of minutes and can travel tens of feet,” said study author Mario Molina in a statement.

Interestingly, the team also calculated how many people were likely spared from infection by wearing face coverings. According to their calculations, over 66,000 infections were prevented in New York while wearing a face mask, and 78,000 in Italy.

“We conclude that wearing a face mask in public corresponds to the most effective means to prevent inter-human transmission. This inexpensive practice, in conjunction with social distancing and other procedures, is the most likely opportunity to stop the COVID-19 pandemic”, said Zhang.

Finally, the researchers make the important point that science must be the foundation upon which pandemic policy is based.