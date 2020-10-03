Stubborn hot battles are taking place in the northern-western directions of the Artsakh border. The Ministry of Defence

Stubborn hot battles are taking place in the northern-western directions of the Artsakh border. As reported by the spokesperson of the RA Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan, the enemy, concentrating great forces in these areas, launched an attack. Armenian subdivisions stop the enemy’s advance, causing great losses.

The representative of the Ministry of Defense Artsrun Hovhannisyan mentions that hot battles took place at night. “The enemy has introduced new forces in the battle. “Our people are showing heroic resistance,” Hovhannisyan said, as reported by “Armenpress”.