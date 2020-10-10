Strong demonstrations were held in European cities against the aggression of Azerbaijan and Turkey #FreeArtsakh

Armenians living in different parts of the world condemn the hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, hold protest rallies in major cities, demanding that the authorities of different countries recognize Artsakh’s independence, and stop supporting Azerbaijan and Turkey.

As reported by “Armenpress”, hundreds of Armenians, foreigners supporting them, protested against the Azerbaijani aggression on October 10 in London, Strasbourg and Berlin.

Representatives of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun (ARF-D) organized a protest rally in front of the Prime Minister’s residence in London on October 10, emphasizing that they want peace and condemn the hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

The participants of the protest waved the flags of Armenia and Artsakh and chanted. “We want peace”, “Stop supporting Turkey”, “Stop supporting Ali”, “Ali is a dictator”, “Shame on Turkey”, “Artsakh is ours”, “We will win”.

They sang the anthem of Armenia and a number of patriotic songs.

Protesters in Strasbourg gathered near the Notre Dame Cathedral. They shouted. “Victory”, “Armenia”, “Artsakh is ours”, “Stepanakert”, “We will win”.

The Armenians of Berlin gathered in the Alexanderplatz square of the city. They shouted that the victory would be ours.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan launched active military operations along the line of contact with Artsakh. Until October 9, inclusive, the enemy was shelling and shelling peaceful settlements, including the capital Stepanakert and Shushi. The Azerbaijani Armed Forces also targeted the military and civilian infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia. Evidence of Turkish involvement, transfer of mercenaries from Syria, use against Artsakh has been revealed.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan have stated that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has approved a ceasefire for humanitarian purposes since October 10 at 12:00 for the exchange of prisoners of war and other detainees. mediated համապատասխան in accordance with the standards. “The specific parameters of the ceasefire regime will be agreed additionally. The Republic of Azerbaijan և The Republic of Armenia, through the basic principles of the settlement through the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, undertakes substantive negotiations in order to reach a peaceful settlement as soon as possible. “The parties reaffirm the immutability of the negotiation process,” the statement said.