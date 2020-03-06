Stocks tumble as a week of wild trading ends.

Wall Street was gripped by another wave of worry over the spreading coronavirus on Friday. Stocks tumbled, investors rushed into the safety of government bonds, and oil prices nose-dived.

Financial markets have traded wildly for more than two weeks, as investors have tried to come to grips with the sudden rise in the number of virus cases, and the threat to the economy posed by measures to contain them.

Friday was no exception. The S&P 500 fell nearly 4 percent at its lowest point before recovering those losses and ending down less than 2 percent.

Perhaps the most notable move in financial markets was a slide in yields on government bonds to levels that would have been considered unthinkable just two weeks ago. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to as low as 0.68 percent in early trading Friday. Such a steep drop reflects near panic, analysts said, given that there was little news overnight.