STATEMENT OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE ARARAT HOME OF LOS ANGELES,

BY NAZAR H. ASHJIAN, JR., CPA

Wednesday February 26, 2020

Los Angeles, CA USA

A call to the Armenian community concerned with the independence of the Ararat Home of Los Angeles, Inc. (ARARAT HOME).

The ARARAT HOME will hold its annual meeting on March 29, 2020 at 3:00PM at the Grand Ballroom at 15105 Mission Hills Road in Mission Hills, CA.

This Committee urges the entire Armenian community to attend the membership meeting and urges members of the ARARAT HOME to vote NO to this proposed amendment to the articles of incorporation and the by-laws.

At this annual meeting, the Board of Trustees of the ARARAT HOME has put forward a proposal to amend the articles of incorporation and the by-laws. The purpose of this proposal is to eliminate the entire class of voting members. The members vote to elect trustees, amend provisions of the articles of incorporation, amend corporate by-laws among other tasks. The membership provides a check and balance to the Board of Trustees by exercising their right to vote. If the membership class is eliminated, a trustee will not be required to stand for election. The Board of Trustees will have free reign to appoint trustees.

The proposed amendment completely removes the members’ right to vote giving the Board of Trustee’s free reign to act without having to answer to the membership. This will give the Board of Trustees control of the ARARAT HOME’s multi-million-dollar portfolio of assets while completely eliminating the trustee’s accountability to the members.

“POWER TENDS TO CORRUPT; ABSOLUTE POWER CORRUPTS ABSOLUTELY.” Sir John Dalberg-Acton, 1st Baron of Acton

We all know this statement: remember it for the ARARAT HOME by voting NO at the membership meeting on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

The ARARAT HOME has a long and rich history of supporting the elderly in the Armenian community. For over 70 years, the ARARAT HOME has grown and prospered with the support of the Armenian community and has always maintained its independence and autonomy from any individual, religious, or political organization. The ARARAT HOME is and always will be a home for, not just a few, but for all elders –especially the needy elders in our community.

We urge all members of the ARARAT HOME to attend the membership meeting on Sunday, March 29, 2020, and vote NO to this proposed amendment.

Remember, only members who are present at this meeting may vote. Come and vote NO so your voice can be heard.

Nazar H. Ashjian, Jr., CPA Chair

Nazar H. Ashjian, Jr., is a longtime CPA, a life member and former Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Ararat Home of Los Angeles, Inc. and Chairs the Committee of Ararat Home Members who oppose the proposed amendment to the articles of incorporation and the by-laws