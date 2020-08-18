State Rep. Mari Manoogian an Armenian-American to address Democratic convention

LANSING – A state representative from Birmingham says she was shocked and thrilled to be invited to be part of Tuesday’s keynote address to the Democratic National Convention.

State Rep. Mari Manoogian, D-Birmingham, is one of 17 Democrats nationwide identified by the party as “rising stars” and “powerful and diverse voices from the next generation of party leaders,” who will jointly deliver the keynote.

Manoogian, 27, who is in her first term in the state Legislature and is the youngest woman serving in either chamber, said Monday she is proud to represent her home town, her state and Armenian Americans.

“I was fairly shocked that I was given this amazing opportunity,” said Manoogian, who previously worked at the U.S. State Department and the United Nations and interned for the late U.S. Rep. John Dingell, D-Dearborn.

Manoogian said she will talk about the importance of supporting the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket for reasons such as ensuring affordable, quality health care and lowering the costs of prescription drugs.

She has already recorded her remarks, which are expected to be edited and combined with video clips from the other 16 speakers to produce a joint keynote address.

Under the theme, “Leadership Matters,” Manoogian will be joining former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, and former Ohio state Rep. Kathleen Clyde, among others, between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“I am just so grateful for the opportunity,” said Manoogian, who is not related to Alex Manoogian, the late founder of the Masco Corp. who donated the mayor’s official residence to the city of Detroit.

The first Armenian American woman elected to the Michigan Legislature, Manoogian’s great-grandparents came to the U.S. in the 1920s to escape genocide in their home country, according to her state House biography.

Manoogian has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University.

A Detroit sports fan, Manoogian enjoys figure skating, reading, traveling and spending time with her family.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who was a finalist to be Democratic presidential candidate Biden’s running mate, was scheduled to address the convention Monday night.