State minister: Armenia, and Azerbaijan leaders’ speeches confirmed that the only possible choice for Karabakh is to struggle

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan on Wednesday made a post on Telegram, and reflected on the current political situation.

“Yesterday’s speeches of the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan confirmed that the only possible choice for Artsakh is struggle.

You have to fight, relying on your own strength.

To fight with the support of the citizens of Armenia, who in the last elections voted for the political forces that declared full support for Artsakh in their programs.

Fight with the active support of the [Armenian] Diaspora, which has always stood with the motherland in extreme situations.

We call on the international community to stand with Artsakh, protecting Artsakh from annihilation and occupation,” the Minister of State of Artsakh wrote.

