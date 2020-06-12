Starbucks bans staff from wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts, accessories

The coffee chain has told employees not to wear accessories or clothes displaying messages in support of the movement, US media reported. The ban has sparked boycott calls from social media users.

Starbucks, the world’s biggest coffee chain, has told its employees not to wear accessories or clothes mentioning the Black Lives Matter movement, reminding them that doing so would violate the company’s dress code policy which prohibits accessories that advocate a “political, religious or personal issue.”

An internal memo sent to Starbucks employees last week, obtained by BuzzFeed News, cited Nzinga Shaw, vice president of Inclusion and Diversity, as saying “there are agitators who misconstrue the fundamental principles of the Black Lives Matter movement — and in certain circumstances, intentionally repurpose them to amplify divisiveness.”

Numerous employees told BuzzFeed, however, that the coffee chain regularly allows and, on some occasions, even encourages its staff to don accessories celebrating LGBTQ+ rights and marriage equality.

“Starbucks LGBTQ+ partners wear LGBTQ+ pins and shirts, that also could incite and create violent experiences amongst partners and customers,” Benson, a black transgender employee at Starbucks, told the news outlet. “We have partners who experienced harassment and transphobia/homophobia for wearing their pins and shirts, and Starbucks still stands behind them.”

DW has reached out to Starbucks to confirm the authenticity of the internal memo.

Boycott calls

The internal memo comes just days after Starbucks, just like many other prominent corporates, came out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has gathered steam once again following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The company laid out some of the measures it was taking to promote racial equality.

The BuzzFeed report caused an immediate backlash on social media with users calling for a boycott of the coffee chain that has often touted its progressive ideals but has been found wanting on a few occasions.

Source: https://www.dw.com/en/starbucks-bans-staff-from-wearing-black-lives-matter-t-shirts-accessories/a-53784831