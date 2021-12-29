“Square”. The director of “Armenpress” has a new position

Director of “Armenpress” state news agency Aram Ananyan was relieved of his post and transferred to the private sector. He was elected Chairman of the Board of the newly opened Flyone Armenia airline. Let us remind you that one of the founders of the company is the brother of pro-government MP Khachatur Sukiasyan, Eduard Sukiasyan.

Ananyan told us that he went to this company at the invitation of the founders, which started with a certain failure ․ On the day of the first Yerevan-Moscow-Yerevan flight, it turned out that Russia had not issued a permit for flights to Russian destinations, and all flights were canceled, although a large number of tickets were sold and flights were scheduled. And why did he decide to change his long-term work in the media field to business, especially in the field of aviation business?

Aram Ananyan said ․ “Because I see an opportunity to have continuous professional growth and development in one of the most important spheres for our country.” At the moment, Narine Nazaryan is acting director of “Armenpress” temporarily, until competition for a new director is announced.

Vahe Makaryan