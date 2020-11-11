“Square”. Our homeland was taken away from us. The people of Artsakh are sobbing like children

“Terrible pain has befallen all Armenians, especially the people of Artsakh. Men and women over 60 were sobbing like children yesterday, words were choking in their throats, the pain of losing their homeland did not allow them to express their anger.

Those people who suffered great sacrifices, hardships, but heroic people, who have struggled all their lives, have seen many losses, were terribly crushed yesterday, confused. The sky seemed to fall on their heads, they lose their homeland, their home, they realize that it will be almost impossible to live door to door with the enemy. “Our homeland was taken away from us. They handed over Artsakh, what else can we say? ” After uttering these words, ARF Dashnaktsutyun MP Vahram Balayan was sobbing loudly, Arayik Harutyunyan’s party member Arzik Mkhitaryan somehow told us in an audible voice that he had health problems, he was unable to speak. “There is mourning in Artsakh,” the newspaper writes.