“Square”. Macron expressed his bewilderment over Pashinyan’s personal behavior

A few days after the signing of the November 9 capitulation, the President of France Emanuel Macron took part in a dinner with the representatives of the Armenian community, during which a remarkable conversation took place. Macron asked the opinion of French-Armenians about Nikol Pashinyan, listened carefully, then did not quell his bewilderment about Pashinyan’s personality and behavior.

He said that during the war he contacted him several times, offered his support, even wrote text messages, to which, it is true, Pashinyan responded quickly, but at least once on his own initiative he did not contact Macron and did not ask for anything. Moreover, Macron was especially surprised that neither before the signing of the document on November 9, nor at least after, he was not contacted and informed that he was forced to submit such a document, or what can be done after the signing to mitigate the consequences .

Macron said, “I am the president of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing country, why didn’t he inform me or ask for support before or after signing?” He also inquired how France would behave, whether to stay in the Minsk Group and continue to support the negotiation process, or to advance the process of Artsakh’s recognition by leaving the Minsk Group. It seems that these issues should have been resolved through state diplomacy, not with the community.

Source: https://hraparak.am/post/d1d29ce1c672d5af2389731333c84ff4?fbclid=IwAR35rOlNzKaw6afqeUcyKl8OGM5zJlD1ioDDSA2-uVipbnO2kRETeniG0L4