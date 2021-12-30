“Square”. Davit Tonoyan will make sensational revelations

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated against the former Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan is over, the case will enter the court in January. Recently, his lawyers petitioned the investigator to stop the criminal prosecution, but the motion was rejected. They are going to appeal that refusal to the prosecutor’s office. Tonoyan told the lawyers that if the complaint is rejected, then the time will come to speak, and he will not be silent anymore, he will make sensational revelations.

It should be reminded that a criminal case has been initiated in the NSS regarding the alleged abuses in the process of acquiring ammunition, in particular, the acquisition of low-quality, useless missiles. Within the framework of the criminal case, 7 persons were charged, including the former Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan, the businessman David Galstyan engaged in the supply of weapons, “Patron Davo”, the former Deputy Chief of General Staff of the RA Armed Forces Stepan Galstyan. Tonoyan is accused of Article 179, Part 3 of the RA Criminal Code, with features of large-scale embezzlement. It is about 2 billion 277 million 323 thousand AMD.