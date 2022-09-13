Sputnik Armenia: About 80 wounded in Gegharkunik province, now relatively calm

The Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact adjacent to the Gegharkunik province has been relatively calm for about an hour and a half, Gegharkunik province governor Karen Sargsyan told Sputnik Armenia.

“There have been no shots fired for about an hour and a half,” Sargsyan said.

The governor also said there are 80 wounded, including civilians, as a result of an aggressive attack by Azerbaijan in the region.

“We have that the administrative building of the community was bombed, we have that a residential house was burned,” the governor said.

Karen Sargsyan said that the population of the province’s border villages continues to stay in the villages, with only children evacuated from some settlements.

At 00:05, September 13, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened heavy fire with artillery and large-caliber rifles in the direction of Goris, Kapan, Sotk, Jermuk, Artanish and Ishkhanasar, also using the UAVs in the direction of Armenia. The enemy is striking both military and civilian objects, taking actions of positional advance in certain directions. On the Armenian side 49 casualties and 80 wounded, three of the wounded are civilians.

Read the full article at the source.