Spread of #coronavirus picks up speed on multiple continents.

In South Korea, Iran, Italy, France, Germany and now the United States, health officials are trying to stem the growing coronavirus epidemic, tracing all those who had come into contact with infected patients, even as they struggled to get a handle on how far the virus had spread.

To date, the American authorities have reported a total of 96 cases nationwide, with five fatalities. But a genetic analysis of the virus in Washington State, where the deaths occurred, suggested that the illness could have been spreading within the community for as long as six weeks before the first case was detected.

The coronavirus, now present on every continent except Antarctica, has infected nearly 90,000 people, killing more than 3,000.