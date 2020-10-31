Spiegel: A Legacy of Hatred, Culture Wars and Discord The Mess Created By Trump Will Be with Us for Years

Foto: Illustration: Miriam Migliazzi / Mart Klein / DER SPIEGEL

The U.S. president has damaged the political system so badly that it will be difficult to repair, even if Donald Trump gets voted out of office on Tuesday. The hatred and political discord he has stirred up will paralyze the country for years.

By Valerie Höhne, Ralf Neukirch, René Pfister, Alexandra Rojkov und Alexander Sarovic,

Donald Trump Jr. doesn’t want anything to ruin his good mood. Not the dark clouds gathering overhead on this afternoon and certainly not the terrible survey results that are sticking to his father, the president, like a piece of old chewing gum from the sidewalk.

Junior is standing on a podium on the outskirts of State College, Pennsylvania, and talking about the excitement that he is allegedly encountering wherever he goes. “This is 2016 on steroids,” he says, as he looks out across a half-empty parking lot and the cleared cornfields of Pennsylvania. He says there are hundreds of people waiting outside and that he hopes they can get them in. Yet all he has to do is look a bit to the left to see that there are only a couple of stragglers waiting at the security checkpoint.

It’s hard to imagine that even the president’s 42-year-old son himself believes what he’ll say in the next half hour. That his father will win a landslide victory on Nov. 3 and that his Democratic challenger Joe Biden shouldn’t even be allowed to be president because he is on the payroll of Chinese businessmen. If there was anything to such stories, the FBI would long since have opened an investigation.

He claims that Joe Biden’s son Hunter received $3.5 million from a Russian oligarch, money that allegedly comes from human trafficking and prostitution. “If I did what Hunter did, I’d be in Rikers Island doing my best not to drop the soap,” he would later say at a rally in Florida, referring to the famous New York prison.

Nothing that he says is true, of course. There isn’t even the slightest bit of evidence that Joe Biden has accepted any money from China. There is also no indication that his son was bribed by a Russian billionaire. And when it comes to the polls, they are currently showing that Biden will emerge victorious in next Tuesday’s election. In an average of national public opinion polls, the Democrat has an almost two-digit lead over Trump, and his advantage in important swing states is also looking relatively stable, even if he loses a bit of ground in Pennsylvania in the final days before Election Day.

But Don Jr. isn’t particularly concerned about all of that. His eyes are on the future, on a time when his father is perhaps no longer president but Trumpism remains alive and well. Significantly more than 30 percent of American voters will again cast their ballots for Donald Trump in this election, that much can be said with a fair degree of certainty. They will do so despite that the president’s catastrophic pandemic mismanagement which is partially responsible for the over 220,000 coronavirus deaths in the country; despite his calls, like a wannabe dictator, for his attorney general to open an investigation into Joe Biden; and despite the fact that U.S. citizens now know that Trump, who has always bragged about his wealth, only paid $750 in taxes in the first year of his presidency.

Trump has managed to create a kind of parallel universe in which his words are all that matter. In the vast majority of cases, those words have very little to do with reality, but his most loyal followers don’t seem to care. If Trump has ever uttered a true sentence, then it was his claim that his followers would continue to love him even if he was to shoot somebody dead on Fifth Avenue.

But what will Trump’s fanatic base do if they see their hero fall in the election?

Joe Biden’s most significant promise is his pledge to reunite America if he is elected president. In his portrayal, Trump is an “historical aberration” that can be corrected with a bit of effort and goodwill. But if you travel through the United States, if you flip through TV channels in the evening, if you speak with Trump supporters, a vastly different picture begins to emerge. It becomes clear that Trump alone isn’t responsible for the deep divisions in American society, but is just a symptom of a much deeper crisis. And it is a crisis that won’t disappear if he is voted out of office.

Trumpism is here to stay, even if the president goes, writes Republican political adviser Peter Rough, who has intimate knowledge of the conservative scene in Washington, in a position paper about the future of his party.

Trump, if you will, has essentially magnified a development that began over 30 years ago. He is the product of a party that once professed the holy trinity of family values, military and “small government,” only to then completely subordinate itself to the resentments and desires of wealthy donors. This lack of principles allowed Trump to rise to power against the resistance of the old party establishment. Now, the Republicans are led by a man who allegedly cheated on his wife with a porn star, who is said to have called fallen U.S. soldiers “losers” and “suckers,” and who has presided over a $4.4 trillion rise in the national deficit during his term.Never before in U.S. history has a president done such lasting damage to the fabric of American democracy in such a short amount of time.

The wheels of Trump’s rise were greased by media outlets whose business model depends on sowing the seeds of anger and discord. Without the hate machine of Facebook, the Kremlin would not have been so effective in manipulating the 2016 election in Trump’s favor, while Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News has outstripped all others in the history of television in transforming lies and propaganda into billions of dollars in profit and massive political influence.

None of that will disappear if Donald Trump is voted out of office on Nov. 3. On the contrary, in the last four years the president has systematically deepened the trenches dividing Americans. After him, there will still be plenty others seeking to take advantage of those differences. Over the course of several decades, for example, the Supreme Court was an impartial authority respected by Republicans and Democrats alike. Twenty years ago, two-thirds of Americans still had faith in the work of the country’s highest court. Today, it is just half.

Read more: https://www.spiegel.de/international/world/the-mess-created-by-trump-will-be-with-us-for-years-a-e6a059c1-3422-4c19-b3c3-4e4b726f7820