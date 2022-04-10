Sos Hakobyan deplores Pashinyan and Aliyev’s peace. There is no mention of the self-determination and security of the Artsakh

The spokesman of the opposition Homeland party, Sos Hakobyan, expressed concerns over the outcome of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s latest talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.

“There is no mention of the self-determination and security of the Artsakh people in the statement of European Council President Charles Michel following the trilateral meeting with the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders in Brussels on April 6,” he told a program aired on the Public TV Company.

“Let us remember the war, thirty years of negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. What are we negotiating now? What are we making a peace deal for if we don’t address the main problem and don’t take steps to resolve it fairly?” Hakobyan said.

The spokesman says an attempt is apparently being made to create a new format in order to sign the so-called “peace treaty” between Armenia and Azerbaijan or to promote the process.

“Some time ago the Armenian authorities said that they had asked the OSCE Minsk Group to arrange these talks under the auspices of the mediators, which would lead to the signing of a treaty. From the very beginning it was a very bad idea in a sense that there is an attempt to remove some mechanisms, elements and principles that have been developed over the 30 years of the Karabakh conflict, and fill the void with a vague peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. But we see a retreat even from this too; it seems that there is an attempt to move it to the field of mediation of the European Union,” Hakobyan said.