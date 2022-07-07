fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Son Like Father both school drop out: Ashot Pashinyan repeats his father’s fate. he dropped out of the academy for not going to class.

by Leave a Comment

While Nikol Pashinyan is trying to deprive the opposition MPs of their mandate and exclude them from the National Assembly on the basis of not appearing in the National Assembly, his son Ashot Pashinyan was left out of the faculty of the art of the Academy of Fine Arts, where he was a student.

Ashot went to class only for the first 3 days, and after that, he did not show up.

It is interesting that once Nikol Pashinyan, when he was a YSU student, did not go to class because he was dissatisfied with the government of the day, in fact, is Ashot also dissatisfied with his father’s government?

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.