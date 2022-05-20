Some of the extra-parliamentarians were so “busy” that they rejected Pashinyan’s invitation

It was reported yesterday that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with the participants of the consultative meeting on cooperation with extra-parliamentary political forces in the government.

The meeting was attended by the leader of the “Republic” party Aram Sargsyan, the leader of the European party of Armenia Tigran Khzmalyan, the leader of the Christian-Democratic Party of Armenia Leon Shirinyan, the leader of the “United Homeland” party Mher Terteryan, the leader of the “Sovereign Armenia” party David Sanasaryan, Social Democrat Hnchakyan Sedrak Achemyan, chairman of the party’s board in Armenia.

It should be noted that the last time the Prime Minister met with the extra-parliamentary forces, the leader of the “Conservative” party Mikael Hayrapetyan, the leader of the “Power Homeland” party Tigran Arzakantsyan, as well as the chairman of the “Fair Armenia” party Norayr Norikyan were among them. In this meeting, as we see, the ranks became thinner, the above-mentioned forces did not exist.

We tried to find out the reason, maybe they were not invited to the meeting this time? The leader of the “Conservative” party Mikael Hayrapetyan told us that he did not take part in the meeting because he is a lecturer at the Polytechnic Institute. “I was invited to the meeting. According to the condition, only the first persons can participate. “By the way, in 2007, 2008 and 2020, I never sacrificed my lesson for an election campaign or a political event,” says Hayrapetyan.

Tigran Arzakantsyan mentioned that he was invited, but he is so busy, he works so busy that he could not go to the meeting.

Norayr Norikyan, in his turn, mentioned that he was very busy and could not speak.

