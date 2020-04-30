Social-distance flying the new normal?

Air travel is bound to look fundamentally different from the times before the coronavirus crisis. Changes will be visible at the airport and in the cabin, as Andreas Spaeth reports.

Michael O’Leary is against it. “If they do that, we’re not returning to flying at all,” the Ryanair chief executive recently announced defiantly. There is already an intense discussion on how passenger air travel can be resumed once the sweeping restrictions to contain the coronavirus are lifted. One of the key questions is: Should middle seats on aircraft be left vacant?

“The middle seat doesn’t deliver any social distancing, so it’s kind of an idiotic idea that doesn’t deliver anything anyway,” O’Leary told the Financial Times. If such a regulation were to be imposed by Ryanair’s home country, Ireland, then “either the government pays for the middle seat or we won’t fly.”

One thing seems to be clear: There is no easy return to the world as we knew it in aviation before the coronavirus, likely none at all.

Business models in jeopardy

This threatens the business model of an airline like Ryanair, which is known to squeeze in as many passengers as possible and keeps its aircraft on the ground for only short turnarounds before sending them up again, allowing it to fly more than others. This model might be fundamentally thrown into doubt with the now required regular, thorough cleaning of aircraft and lengthier boarding procedures to keep passengers apart from each other, which would inevitably increase ground times.

So far, there’s been no evidence of any infections onboard aircraft. The aviation industry keeps stressing that cabin air is at least as clean as the air in operation theaters, thanks to high-performance air particle filters. The risks are further mitigated by the cabin air streaming downward. It hasn’t also been proven that vacant middle seats lower the risk of infection. Still, many airlines like Lufthansa Group, including Eurowings, currently block middle seats. Likewise, easyJet is promising travel without a direct seat neighbor at least initially once it restarts operations.