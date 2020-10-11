fbpx

SOAD’s Serj Tankian addresses Israeli people, stop shipments of UAV drones to the genocidal duo of Erdogan-Aliyev’.

World famous rock musician, soloist of System of a Down group Serj Tankian, who condemns the Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh, expresses his support to Armenia and Artsakh these days, has addressed the people of Israel.

In a respective post on Instagram, Tankian urged the people of Israel to call on their government “to halt shipments of UAV drones to the genocidal duo of Erdogan-Aliyev’.

“Those drones are bombing civilian cities in the Republic of Nagorno Karabakh. You’ve seen the pictures. You know who our enemies are”, Tankian said, using #stopazeriaggression, #stoparmingazerbaijan hashtags.

Earlier Tankian has donated 250,000 USD to the Hayastan All Armenian Fund for assisting Artsakh.

