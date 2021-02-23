Snipers deployed at the rooftop of the government building amid opposition protests

Tight security measures are taken by law enforcement in Yerevan, where the opposition activists are holding civil disobedience actions since Tuesday morning near the government building. Cameras have caught snipers deployed on the roof of the building of the government complex.

To remind, the Homeland Salvation Movement earlier called on citizens to gather in front of the 3rd government complex to prevent Pashinyan from entering the ministry. The authorities had cordoned off the area and deployed large police forces around the complex of the government buildings.

Shortly after the protest started, the police started detain the participants using force.