Small park in Cyprus dedicated to martyrs of 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War

by Paul Antonopoulos,

A small park in Cyprus has been dedicated to the martyrs of the Turkish-sponsored Azerbaijani invasion of the historically Armenian territory of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The Eleni Theocharous-led Solidarity Movement political party and the Mayor of Strovolos, Andreas Papacharalambous, along with members of the Armenian community in Cyprus, inaugurated the park yesterday.

In a Twitter post written in Armenian, Theocharous said “we planted trees in memory of the Armenian heroes who were martyred on the way to the Artsakh struggle.”

As a result of the invasions success to capture or assume control over the majority of Artsakh, over 4,500 Armenians were killed and a further 11,000 wounded.