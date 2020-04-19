Skin tingling, neurological disorders: New unexpected COVID-19 symptoms revealed

The main symptoms of COVID-19 were known as coughing, shortness of breath, and fever. But recently, more and more it becomes known about new other symptoms of coronavirus infection.

According to Dr. Daniel Griffin, a physician-scientist board certified in Infectious Disease, the phenomenon of paresthesia can be a sign of coronavirus infection.

As the New York Post noted, this disorder is well known to people suffering from diabetes and some autoimmune diseases. However, some patients with COVID-19 complained of the same symptoms (feelings of burns, pricks from needles, light electric shocks on the skin).

The antibodies that the body uses to protect against COVID-19 infection can disrupt the nervous system, causing unusual, not very pleasant, sensations, he noted.

Coronavirus infection can have other neurological symptoms, including tingling or numbness in the arms and legs, according to Harvard Health.

Experts name the following neurological disorders, which may be symptoms of a coronavirus infection:

Loss of smell and taste

Muscle weakness

Dizziness

‘Fog’ in the head

Prostration

Rave

Cramps