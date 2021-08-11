Situation gets tense at Armenia National Assembly

The situation in the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia became tense after the remarks by deputy speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan from the opposition “Armenia” Faction.

NA speaker Alen Simonyan responded to Saghatelyan, and said that the people had decided who the “capitulator” is and who the “land giver” is.

Then he called the head of the ruling “Civil Contract” Faction to the tribune, but the MPs of the “Armenia” Faction responded to Simonyan’s aforesaid statement.

Alen Simonyan was asking to remain silent in the NA Sessions’ Hall, then announced a reprimand to “Armenia” Faction MPs Agnesa Khamoyan and Armen Rustamyan.

“You deprive [us] from speech, take [us] out!” Rustamyan responded, to which Alen Simonyan replied, “I can.”

Also, the NA speaker asked “Civil Contract” Faction MP Narek Grigoryan not to get up from his seat. “Calm Narek down,” he asked.

Subsequently, Alen Simonyan called security officers in military uniform to the NA Sessions’ Hall, then instructed to turn off the live broadcast.