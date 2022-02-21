Singer: Anush Avakyan – Armenia ( photo & video)

By Wally Sarkeesian

Singer, Anush Aramayis Avakyan (June 3, 1991) was born in the city of Yessentuki, Stavropol Territory, Russia.

There, her father, Aramayis Avakyan, founded an Armenian community, organized various events and concert programs.

Anush’s mother Susanna Mkrtchyan and sister Eleonora Avakyan, who are professional singers, also took part in the concerts.

Anush first performed on stage, when she was only 4 years old․

At the age of 7, she entered the music school in the city of Yessentuki. During her school years, she participated in and won a number of regional competitions.

In 2007, Anush participated in and won the “Crystal Shaw” contest in Pyatigorsk.

When Anush was 18 years old, her family decided to move to Armenia. Anush was admitted to the State Song Theater. In the same year, she entered the Komitas Conservatory, where her vocal teacher was Raisa Mkrtchyan.

Soon Anush and her sister Eleonora founded the band “Elana”, under the auspices of which their father was engaged in production. The band released two pop songs.

In 2010, Anush participated in the “Delphic Games” contest in the category of pop singing.

In 2014, Anush graduated from the Komitas Conservatory with honors. During these years, Anush managed to appear in a number of TV series broadcast on the Armenia tv channel

In 2018, Anush was invited to the “Costa Blanc fashion” week competition held in Spain

There, she represented Armenia winning the “Best photo model” award

In 2019, Anush launched cooperation with Armenian-American production “Global Arts”, the founder of which is Garbis Titizyan.

The collaboration started with 4 Armenian pop songs, based on which videos were shot in Moscow.













Since 2019, Anush has participated in a number of musical events և charity concerts, performed for soldiers in different military units of Armenia.

Now Anush continues her cooperation with the Armenian-American production “Global Arts” release of an album comprised of 9 Armenian folk and author’s songs is planned in the near future.

Source: Karine Gevorgyan