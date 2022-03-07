Since war criminal Pashinyan come to power every single day Armenian day, Sergeant killed after Azerbaijan fires on Armenia military positions

YEREVAN. – At around 12:40 pm on Monday, the units of the Azerbaijani opened sniper fire on the Armenian military positions located in the western part of the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, and as a result, two servicemen of the Armenian armed forces were wounded.

One of them, Sergeant Hrach Manasaryan, a contract soldier, died on the way to the hospital, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian

The injuries of the other wounded soldier, however, are not life-threatening.

Sergeant Hrach Manasaryan was killed today defending our country and her borders. He fought for us seemingly his whole life, including the 2020 War in Artsakh. He was a warrior, a husband, and a father of two.