fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Since 2018 every Pashinyan Statement is death and Destruction dead soldiers reached 207, including 3 civilians, 293 servicemen wounded

by Leave a Comment

Statement of the RA Security Council

As a result of the aggression, the number of dead and missing persons reached 207, including 3 civilians killed, the location of 2 civilians is considered unknown, 293 servicemen, 3 civilians were wounded, 20 servicemen were captured.

The Security Council declares that the Republic of Armenia will protect its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity by all available means. Azerbaijani troops must withdraw from the occupied territories of Armenia.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.