Since 2018 Crime in Armenia on the rise,

Singer Sona Shahgeldyan was robbed in Yerevan. This is reported by shamshyan.com.

According to the website, on December 31, Sona Shahgeldyan alerted the operational control center of the RA Police and reported that on the same day, between 01:30 and 13:00, an unknown person or persons attacked V. In the yard of one of the buildings on Hambardzumyan Street, they broke the door window of his Nissan car and stole the money from the salon. Criminal proceedings were initiated in the Investigative Committee regarding the incident. The amount of stolen money is revealed.

Also, Shooting at the rest house of YSU University in Tsaghkadzor, Kotayk marz. the suspect is the brother of the director of the “Experience Center” of the RA Ministry of Justice, who is also the director of the said rest house According to SHAMSHYAN.com, on January 1, an emergency occurred in Kotayk region. Today, on January 5, the Tsaghkadzor police department received operational information that a shot was fired in the administrative building of the “university” rest house listed on the balance sheet of the Yerevan State University at 39 Tanzaghbyur street in Tsaghkadzor city.

