Sign This Petition EXPEL TURKEY FROM NATO WARN TURKEY AND AZERBAIJAN AGAINST COMMITTING NEW GENOCIDE AGAINST ARMENIA

Sign This Petition

Dear Mr. President,

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has been a part of Armenia for centuries. Stalin carved it out of Armenia and gifted it to Azerbaijan in 1921.

Turkey/Azerbaijan along with their mercenary ISIS terrorists have started an all-out war against Armenia and Artsakh to wipe out the Armenian nation and their ancestral lands

The U.S. is urged to

1. Expel Turkey from NATO; Declare it as a State Sponsor of Terrorism

2.Ban Turkey from using NATO-owned arsenals: UAV bombers, nuclear bombs, F-35 jets

3. Shut down U.S. military bases in Turkey

4. Apply economic sanctions against Turkey/Azerbaijan

5. Stop military assistance to Turkey/Azerbaijan; Support assistance to Armenia

6. Recognize Artsakh independence

7. Stop Turkey/Azerbaijan from committing war crimes against Armenia.