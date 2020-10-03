Sign This Petition EXPEL TURKEY FROM NATO WARN TURKEY AND AZERBAIJAN AGAINST COMMITTING NEW GENOCIDE AGAINST ARMENIA

Dear Mr. President,
Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has been a part of Armenia for centuries. Stalin carved it out of Armenia and gifted it to Azerbaijan in 1921.
Turkey/Azerbaijan along with their mercenary ISIS terrorists have started an all-out war against Armenia and Artsakh to wipe out the Armenian nation and their ancestral lands
The U.S. is urged to
1. Expel Turkey from NATO; Declare it as a State Sponsor of Terrorism
2.Ban Turkey from using NATO-owned arsenals: UAV bombers, nuclear bombs, F-35 jets
3. Shut down U.S. military bases in Turkey
4. Apply economic sanctions against Turkey/Azerbaijan
5. Stop military assistance to Turkey/Azerbaijan; Support assistance to Armenia
6. Recognize Artsakh independence
7. Stop Turkey/Azerbaijan from committing war crimes against Armenia.
Comments
Arm Avedisian says
I agree !!!