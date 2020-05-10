Shushi liberation is one of the most prominent pages in Armenian history – Robert Kocharyan

Former President of Armenia and Artsakh Republic Robert Kocharyan has issued a congratulatory message on the anniversary of Liberation of Shushi. In the message addressed to Artsakh people and President Bako Sahakyan, Kocharyan said: “Shushi liberation is one of the most prominent pages in the Armenian history. After numerous hardships and heavy losses, the remarkable victory came to serve a solid basis to boost confidence in own abilities and predetermined the future victories. On this memorable day, we glorify the Armenian soldiers, commemorate the memory of all fallen warriors whose selfless dedication to the Fatherland and the freedom determined our glorious victory in the Artsakh war.”

The former president also praised the contribution of the Armenian people in the victory in the Great Patriotic War 75 years ago. “The Armenian soldiers and commanders, including those from Artsakh, passed through the war with honor and stood out for their bravery, heroism, crowning with eternal glory the name of our nation,” the message concluded.