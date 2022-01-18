Shushi and Hadrut must return, we see that opportunity ․ Saghatelyan

Vahe Makaryan

NA Deputy Speaker, member of “Hayastan” bloc Ishkhan Saghatelyan told journalists today that they will not give up their historical homeland, they will return the lost Hadrut and Shushi.

“Do you want the point of view of the ARF? Yes, Shushi and Hadrut must return.” I say very clearly, I say very directly. How do we see that opportunity? We can not give up our inalienable rights from our historical homeland. “If there is a national government, our army and resources are restored, all this is not a verdict yet, it is not the end of the Armenian people, Armenia,” said Ishkhan Saghatelyan.

To Hraparak.am ‘s observation that Robert Kocharyan did not say in his last press conference that he was going to bring back Hadrut and Shushi, noticing that something bad had already happened, Saghatelyan responded ․ “Robert Kocharyan said, should we refuse?”

Dashnaktsutyun has not refused to bring Western Armenia back for 100 years.

No, Robert Kocharyan said, should we refuse? Robert Kocharyan said it will be difficult, he was right. Of course, it will be difficult.

Maybe we want to bring back Cilicia.

Well, well, do we mean serious now or?

No, I really want to understand ․․․

I really understand, I want you to understand real too, հստակ I say very clearly, we must do everything for that, and those who will give up our rights will say, Hadrut and Shushi belong to Azerbaijan, they are traitors to us, Armenian They are people who refuse historical territories, it does not matter whether there will be an opposition or the government.