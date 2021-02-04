fbpx

Shurnukh, Vorotan villages’ residents whose homes are now under Azerbaijan control to get Armenia government assistance

At Thursday’s Cabinet session, the government of Armenia approved the measure of assistance to the people—including children—who are registered in the address of the residential real estate located in Shurnukh and Vorotan villages of Syunik Province that have now passed under the control of Azerbaijan, or are actually living in that address but are registered in another address of the same settlement.

This social assistance shall be provided in the form of a one-time financial assistance of 300,000 drams for each beneficiary; and in the form of a monthly payment of 68,000 drams per beneficiary per month, and for six months.

