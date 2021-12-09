fbpx

Shooting on the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has ended, two Armenian servicemen slightly injured

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Two Armenian servicemen have been slightly injured as a result of the Azerbaijani provocation on the eastern part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MOD Armenia.

On December 9, the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces once again carried out provocation, firing from different caliber firearms in the direction of the Armenian military positions located in the Gegharkunik region of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border starting from 16:25. The Armenian side retaliated.

