Shooting on Iran-Azerbaijan border

A shooting took place on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border. One person is wounded, the Azerbaijani media reported referring to the Prosecutor General’s Office and the State Border Service.

The Azerbiajani border guards detachment in the area of ​​the border post near the village of Boyuk Bahmanli on the night of September 8 noticed how three unknown persons violated the state border from Iran in the direction of Azerbaijan.

The perpetrators ignored the border guards’ warning to stop and the warning shot into the air. In order to prevent the attempted escape of the violators of the border, the border guard used weapons. One of the border trespassers was wounded, two others managed to escape.