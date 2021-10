The UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia, Shombi Sharp, has shared several photos taken in the border village of Khachik in Vayots Dzor Province.

“Another great reason to visit beautiful Khachik village in Areni, Vayots Dzor province of Armenia – the truly inspirational views of Mt. Ararat from in and around the town!” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Shombi Sharp visited Khachik and Areni on the International Day of the Girl Child marked on 11 October.