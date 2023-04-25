She was taken to the police station for shouting “Nikol Betrayer”. Nikol Has sealed his name in History as “Նիկոլ դավաճան”

A little while ago, we learned that an extraordinary incident happened in Yerevan. According to our information, the young man shouted “Nikol traitor” on Sayat-Nova Street, after which the police arrested him.

We tried to contact human rights defender Ruben Melikyan, who told us that he learned about the incident from an unknown citizen. Now he is going to the Central Police Department to find out the details of the incident.

P.S. A little while ago, Ruben Melikyan presented some details about the incident during the live broadcast on Facebook. According to this, the young man called Nikol Pashinyan a traitor face to face on the street, after which the police took him into custody.

At this moment, Ruben Melikyan is also joined by opposition members of the National Assembly.

