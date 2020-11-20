Seven villages of Artsakh’s Martakert Region pass under Azerbaijan control

The villages of Nor Maragha, Nor Aygestan, Nor Seysulan, Nor Karmiravan, Nor Haykajur, Hovtashen, and Nor Jraberd in Martakert Region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have now passed under the control of Azerbaijan.

The local residents were told on Tuesday that they had two days to evacuate.

“Since this area was located in Aghdam Region during the Soviet years, it seems that this is why these villages should be emptied,” said Artak Beglaryan, the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Artsakh.